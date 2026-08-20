stock exchange

Bonnie Chan set to take reins at HKEX in May 2024

The current co-chief operating officer will become the first woman to take on the role after Nicolas Aguzin decided to not seek reappointment at the end of his current contract.
December 16, 2023

Land of the rising funds

Japan finds itself at an inflection point, with equities finally back up to 1990 levels, and inflation on the rise after decades of deflation. But impending policy decisions by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will test the market’s resilience.
August 22, 2023

Hong Kong consults market on listing rules for specialist tech firms

Pre-commercial companies are subject to a minimum market capitalisation requirement of HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion), while those with annual revenues of HK$250 million are expected to have a capitalisation of at least HK$8 billion at the time of listing.
October 25, 2022

Moscow's stock exchanges to merge

The Moscow Interbank Currency Exchange (Micex) and Russian Trading Systems (RTS) are poised to finalise their merger on Monday.
June 29, 2011