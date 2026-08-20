stock exchange

The first 'pure-play' electric vehicle manufacturer to IPO on the Indian market is the largest listing this year in the country, while baby-product firm Brainbees Solutions has also listed; both have seen their shares soar on debut.
Japan finds itself at an inflection point, with equities finally back up to 1990 levels, and inflation on the rise after decades of deflation. But impending policy decisions by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will test the market’s resilience.
Pre-commercial companies are subject to a minimum market capitalisation requirement of HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion), while those with annual revenues of HK$250 million are expected to have a capitalisation of at least HK$8 billion at the time of listing.