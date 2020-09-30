People Moves

HKEX CEO Li to retire early at yearend after busy 11-year stint

COO Calvin Tai to be interim chief with effect from Jan. 1. Exchange operator says it has made ‘considerable progress’ in search for new CEO.
September 30, 2020

The Hong Kong stock market operator this week said long-time Chief Executive Charles Li plans to retire early from his current role, and will be replaced by Co-President and Chief Operating Officer Calvin Tai as interim CEO.

Li, a former banker who helped bolster the scale of Hong Kong Exchanges Clearing’s operations by sharpening the exchange's appeal as a bridge between mainland China and global investors, had in May said he won’t seek a reappointment beyond his current contract, which ends in October 2021. At a meeting on Tuesday, he informed the HKEX’s board of his desire to retire at the end of this year.

...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222