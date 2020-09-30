HKEX CEO Li to retire early at yearend after busy 11-year stint

The Hong Kong stock market operator this week said long-time Chief Executive Charles Li plans to retire early from his current role, and will be replaced by Co-President and Chief Operating Officer Calvin Tai as interim CEO.

Li, a former banker who helped bolster the scale of Hong Kong Exchanges Clearing’s operations by sharpening the exchange's appeal as a bridge between mainland China and global investors, had in May said he won’t seek a reappointment beyond his current contract, which ends in October 2021. At a meeting on Tuesday, he informed the HKEX’s board of his desire to retire at the end of this year.

