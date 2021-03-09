News at-a-glance: market wrap (Mar 10)

MARKET TRENDS Maturing Asian bond markets fuel issuance growth, says ICMA

A new report on developments in Asian bond markets has highlighted the increasing maturity of domestic capital markets in the region, resulting in significant growth over the past 15 years.

Issuance in the Asian international bond market hit $575 billion in 2020, a more than five-fold increase from 2006. However, cross-border issuance still accounts for only 20% of all the bond issuance in Asia, while 40% of global bond issuance is cross-border, according to a new report from the International Capital Market Association ICMA, supported by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Said...