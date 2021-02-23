News at-a-glance: market wrap (Feb 24)

SUSTAINABILITY Outsourced investment office hires global ESG head

Partners Capital has hired Kristen Eshak Weldon as global head of ESG and impact investing, reflecting the firm’s objective to continue to build out its sustainable investment capabilities.

With more than $38 billion in assets under management, the outsourced investment office wants its portfolios to generate meaningful positive societal and environmental change while maintaining market-beating returns, said chief executive officer Arjun Raghavan.

Eshak Weldon joins from the Louis Dreyfus Company. She was also previously senior managing director and co-head of the London office for hedge fund solutions at Blackstone.

At Partners Capital, she...