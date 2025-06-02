Natixis CIB appoints Aurélia Vo-Dinh as Apac head of acquisition & strategic finance

Vo-Dinh will relocate to Hong Kong in July from Sydney, where she was Natixis' head of acquisition and strategic finance, Australia; there are several other regional appointments at the French bank.
June 02, 2025

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) has appointed of Aurélia Vo-Dinh as head of acquisition & strategic finance, Asia Pacific (Apac)

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media