US sanctions

Megvii IPO: Surge in ESG investing could dent chances of success

Amid concerns over US sanctions, Alibaba-backed Megvii’s potential Hong Kong listing will become a litmus test for investors buying into next-generation technology stocks
January 09, 2020

With the Hong Kong Exchange reportedly greenlighting a revised prospectus for Megvii Technology, the Chinese facial recognition company currently blacklisted by the US, a pending IPO not only tests investor appetite at frothy valuations but whether institutional investors would participate for companies that are currently under an ethical spotlight.

Megvii’s plans to raise $500 million are now reportedly back on track after the Beijing-headquartered artificial intelligence company originally failed to win approval for its IPO in November, according to a Reuters news report.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Committee whose consent is essential for any IPO candidate kicked back its application after concerns over...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222