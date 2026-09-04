MediaTek and BW LPG tap convertibles

Taiwan’s MediaTek has teamed up with Nvidia, while Singapore’s BW LPG placed a $300m issuance.
September 04, 2026

Asia's appetite for convertible bonds is continuing with Taiwanese semiconductor giant MediaTek and Singapore's BW LPG both tapping the market in recent days. 

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