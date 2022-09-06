Mazars announces new Asian leadership appointments

On Thursday September 01, France-headquartered tax and advisory firm, Mazars, announced two new leadership appointments at its Singapore base as the firm looks to accelerate its corporate growth strategy across the region in the new financial year. The appointments were made with immediate effect.

Lok Yung Hui left, who joined the firm in May 2017, has been promoted to partner to spearhead the firm’s digital transformation and to ensure its future efficiency and sustainability. Managing partner and head of Audit and Assurance for the firm in APAC, Rick Chan, detailed in the release Lok’s instrumental contributions to the development of Mazars’ IT audit initiatives, which have also...