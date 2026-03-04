Market turmoil continues in Asia amid more Middle East strikes

Energy prices are rising, stock markets are falling and flights remain cancelled as Iran continues attacks on countries across the Middle East, as Israel and the US ramp up pressure.
March 04, 2026

South Korea's KOSPI Index has fallen again on March 4 after falling 7% on March 3, its steepest one-day fall on record, in response to the Iran war. 

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media