Li Ka-shing-backed MioTech rides ESG wave in China

Founded in 2016 with a broad remit of financial data aggregation and analysis, MioTech has turned its focus to ESG, a new sweet spot for investors. In doing so, its client base has doubled in a year and its financial backers are firmly committed.
January 21, 2020

As the HKMA institutes more stringent ESG - environment, social and governance - compliance this year, regional investors will be looking to the likes of Hong Kong-based data analytics firm MioTech to screen potential investments.

Ever the bellwether of regional investing trends, Li Ka-shing’s VC firm Horizon Ventures injected an undisclosed amount in MioTech earlier in the month. This is the private investment vehicle’s second time investing in the startup after contributing $7 million in 2018.

The startup joins Horizon Venture’s stable of high-profile investments, including exits in social media site Facebook, music platform Spotify and workplace messenger Slack. The fund led American imitation meat...

