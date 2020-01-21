Li Ka-shing-backed MioTech rides ESG wave in China

As the HKMA institutes more stringent ESG - environment, social and governance - compliance this year, regional investors will be looking to the likes of Hong Kong-based data analytics firm MioTech to screen potential investments.

Ever the bellwether of regional investing trends, Li Ka-shing’s VC firm Horizon Ventures injected an undisclosed amount in MioTech earlier in the month. This is the private investment vehicle’s second time investing in the startup after contributing $7 million in 2018.

The startup joins Horizon Venture’s stable of high-profile investments, including exits in social media site Facebook, music platform Spotify and workplace messenger Slack. The fund led American imitation meat...