KKR snaps up majority stake in India's Healthcare Global Enterprises from CVC

Global private equity (PE) firm KKR has bought majority ownership of India’s cancer care specialist Healthcare Global Enterprises from PE firm CVC, as regional deals continue to ramp up in this space.
