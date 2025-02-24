KKR snaps up majority stake in India's Healthcare Global Enterprises from CVC

The $400m deal will see global PE firm acquire up to 54% of equity from CVC, and up to a total 77% stake of the Indian cancer care specialist; KKR made several significant investments into Indian healthcare firms last year, as regional PE deals bounceback.
February 24, 2025

Global private equity (PE) firm KKR has bought majority ownership of India’s cancer care specialist Healthcare Global Enterprises from PE firm CVC, as regional deals continue to ramp up in this space. 

