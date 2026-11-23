KKR seals three Asia infrastructure deals
KKR has bought an Indian logistics firm and sold Korean and Japanese terminal businesses.
September 29, 2026
Global investment giant KKR has made an undisclosed minority investment in Gentari Renewables India, which owns Gentari’s renewables platform in India. Gentari is the clean energy arm of Malaysia's state-owned giant oil and gas firm Petronas and, in addition to India and Malaysia, also has assets in Australia, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan.
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].