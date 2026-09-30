KKR seals three Asia infrastructure deals

KKR has bought an Indian logistics firm and sold Korean and Japanese terminal businesses.
September 30, 2026

KKR’s infrastructure arm has sealed three deals in Asia with agreements struck in India, Japan and Korea.

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