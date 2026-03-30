JP Morgan hires from HSBC for senior India role

US banking giant JP Morgan has appointed Rahul Badhwar as senior country officer for India. Badhwar will start in July and be based in Mumbai.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
US banking giant JP Morgan has appointed Rahul Badhwar as senior country officer for India. Badhwar will start in July and be based in Mumbai.
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