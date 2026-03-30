JP Morgan hires from HSBC for senior India role

Rahul Badhwar will start as senior country officer in July in Mumbai.
March 30, 2026

US banking giant JP Morgan has appointed Rahul Badhwar as senior country officer for India. Badhwar will start in July and be based in Mumbai.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media