Johnson Stokes & Master names Geoffrey Chan senior partner

Johnson Stokes & Master (JSM) has appointed Geoffrey Chan as its most senior partner, effective June 1, succeeding Terence Tung who has served in the role for 10 years.
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Johnson Stokes & Master (JSM) has appointed Geoffrey Chan as its most senior partner, effective June 1, succeeding Terence Tung who has served in the role for 10 years.
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