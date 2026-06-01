Johnson Stokes & Master names Geoffrey Chan senior partner

The construction and infrastructure disputes specialist succeeds Terence Tung; Tung remains a partner at the Hong Kong law firm.
June 01, 2026

Johnson Stokes & Master (JSM) has appointed Geoffrey Chan as its most senior partner, effective June 1, succeeding Terence Tung who has served in the role for 10 years.

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