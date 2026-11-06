Interview: BizLink's chairman Roger Liang eyes expansion

BizLink Holding (BizLink), a Taiwan-listed interconnect specialist, is using acquisitions to accelerate its expansion into AI infrastructure, as the company seeks to capture a larger share of spending on high-performance computing, semiconductor equipment and data centres.

The company's products connect key power and data pathways within AI servers, semiconductor manufacturing equipment and hyperscale data centres, giving it exposure to some of the fastest-growing segments of the global technology industry. BizLink completed an all-cash acquisition of Shenzhen-based XFS Communications in January this year and followed that up by acquiring Interplex Datacom in September (the deal was first announced in June ).

In a recent interview with FinanceAsia, Roger Liang, chairman and co-founder of BizLink, said that HPC and semiconductor capital equipment now contribute more than half of group revenue.

Liang (pictured top) said that the changing product mix did not represent a business transition but an extension. “The interconnect business is not being replaced by the infrastructure business. It is the foundation of it,” he explained.

The company's strategy reflects a broader shift across the AI supply chain, as suppliers seek to capture more value from investment in data centres, semiconductor fabrication plants and high-performance computing systems. Companies that historically supplied individual components are increasingly broadening their offerings through acquisitions and product development to participate in larger infrastructure projects.

Higher computing density requires more power to be delivered and more data to be transmitted within increasingly constrained systems. BizLink is therefore moving from supplying individual components towards solving a larger share of customers’ infrastructure requirements, Liang said.