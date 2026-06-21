India's NSE makes IPO prospectus filing

India’s largest stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), has made a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filing for an initial public offering (IPO) to the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to list on the NSE.

Investors selling stakes in the NSE include the State Bank of India, New India Assurance, United India Insurance, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Temasek. The filing said that as many as 149.9 million shares could be on offer for sale, or around 6% of the total shares in the exchange, according to the filing.

A wide range of banks are involved in the offering, including Kotak Investment Banking, HSBC, JM Financial, Citi, HDFC Bank and JP Morgan, according to the filing.

Further details will be announced in "due course", including the pricing; the overall process usually takes two to three months to finalise. The total raise could be as much as Rs30,000 crore or $3.2 billion, according to media reports.

India is seeing continued IPO momentum this year after a strong 2025, and there are set to be several other large deals in the second half of 2026. Jio Platforms, the telecoms unit of Reliance Industries, could look to raise as much as $4 billion, according to media reports.

The largest IPO in India's history was in 2022 when the Life Insurance Corporation of India raised $2.7 billion when the Indian government sold a 3.5% stake.

This is a developing story.