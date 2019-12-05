Indian car service platform lands blue chip investors from China

Jaipur-based car service platform CarDekho has completed its $70 million Series D funding.

Ping An Global Voyager Fund, Hillhouse Capital and Sequoia Capital all joined the round. Hillhouse and Sequoia are existing investors.

“We will expand the local business as well as our international ones,” CarDekho chief executive Amit Jain said.

According to Indian media platform Inc42, Ping An Global Voyager Fund invested about $25 million and acquired 24,024 Series D shares. Ping An declined to comment on this information.

This $70 million Series D funding is yet another example of Chinese funds expanding their portfolios into...