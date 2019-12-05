Venture capital

Indian car service platform lands blue chip investors from China

The $70 million Series D funding for CarDekho, is just the most recent example of Chinese funds using their expertise at home to make similar investment calls overseas.
December 05, 2019

Jaipur-based car service platform CarDekho has completed its $70 million Series D funding.

Ping An Global Voyager Fund, Hillhouse Capital and Sequoia Capital all joined the round. Hillhouse and Sequoia are existing investors.

“We will expand the local business as well as our international ones,” CarDekho chief executive Amit Jain said.

According to Indian media platform Inc42, Ping An Global Voyager Fund invested about $25 million and acquired 24,024 Series D shares. Ping An declined to comment on this information.

This $70 million Series D funding is yet another example of Chinese funds expanding their portfolios into...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222