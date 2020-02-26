If you can’t "bit" them, join them

As the cryptocurrency world adapts to strict regulatory changes, Taipei-based CoolBitX will use the funding to expand its regtech offerings into other countries.

“We are the only ready solution in the world right now and the only one being used by cryptocurrency exchanges,” CoolBitx founder and chief executive Michael Ou told FinanceAsia.

The startup announced the closure of a $16.75 million series B funding earlier this week February 24 with Japanese financial conglomerates SBI Holdings and Monex Group leading the round. The National Development Fund of Taiwan also got involved.

Founded in 2014, CoolBitX previously sold wallets...