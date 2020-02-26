Blockchain investment

If you can’t "bit" them, join them

Amid a global regulatory clampdown, the founder of CoolBitx explains why compliance in the blockchain industry is exciting investors. Although a departure from the core values of privacy and anonymity, the lure of institutional cash is too important to pass up.
February 26, 2020

As the cryptocurrency world adapts to strict regulatory changes, Taipei-based CoolBitX will use the funding to expand its regtech offerings into other countries.

“We are the only ready solution in the world right now and the only one being used by cryptocurrency exchanges,” CoolBitx founder and chief executive Michael Ou told FinanceAsia.

The startup announced the closure of a $16.75 million series B funding earlier this week February 24 with Japanese financial conglomerates SBI Holdings and Monex Group leading the round. The National Development Fund of Taiwan also got involved.

Founded in 2014, CoolBitX previously sold wallets...

