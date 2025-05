HSBC’s profit before tax (PBT) climbed by $2 billion to $32.3 billion for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, according to a regulatory announcement; profit after tax increased by $400 million to $25 billion. Overall revenue across the group climbed from $66 billion in 2023 to $66.85 billion last year.

