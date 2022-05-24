HSBC launches structured product trading capability

HSBC announced yesterday May 23 the launch of an online trading capability for structured products in Asia.

The development enables global clients to trade directly from their mobile phones fixed coupon notes FCNs relating to underlying stocks across eight international markets Australia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, UK and USA.

The launch offers to clients a book building process enabling them to subscribe to FCNs linked to global equities during Asian business hours, with access to a dedicated digital support team for 20 hours each day, five days per week.

Other products, including cash equities, exchange traded funds ETFs...