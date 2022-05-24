HSBC launches structured product trading capability

It is now possible for the bank’s private banking clients to trade fixed coupon notes from their mobiles, with more capabilities to follow later in the year.
May 24, 2022

HSBC announced yesterday May 23 the launch of an online trading capability for structured products in Asia.

The development enables global clients to trade directly from their mobile phones fixed coupon notes FCNs relating to underlying stocks across eight international markets Australia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, UK and USA.

The launch offers to clients a book building process enabling them to subscribe to FCNs linked to global equities during Asian business hours, with access to a dedicated digital support team for 20 hours each day, five days per week.

Other products, including cash equities, exchange traded funds ETFs...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222