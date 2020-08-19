How the Li Auto IPO is plugging into a US market electrified by EVs and ESG

The $1.1 billion listing not only measures investor appetite for US-listed Chinese companies, but also guages EV technology interests amid surging ESG investment demand
August 19, 2020

Li Auto, the Beijing based EV startup, raised more than $1.1 billion during its Nasdaq IPO at the end of July. The stock price closed 40% higher after the first day of trading.

The Chinese automotive company which includes Tik Tok owner Bytedance and e-commerce group Meituan Dianping as key shareholders, extends a trend of Chinese EV automakers floating shares in New York.

Li Auto follows Tencen- backed NIO Limited’s $1.2 billion IPO in 2018. Alibaba and Xiaomi-backed Xpeng Motors looks to go public in the US later this year. 

Li Auto’s IPO and Xpeng Motors’s pending listing serves as an investor litmus...

