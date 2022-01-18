House Award winners: FinanceAsia's 2021 Achievement Awards

Our annual flagship Achievement Awards recognise excellence in issuers and investors who together have made an impactful contribution to the development of Asia Pacific’s financial markets
Showcasing true talent across the region, our awards process this year coincides with the celebration of our 25th year of publication
Our jury had a challenging task at hand when selecting the winners, inundated by very compelling submissions
Read on for details of the winners we selected across the House Awards - Asia and Australia & New Zealand categories
HOUSE AWARDS - ASIA
BEST CREDIT RATINGS AGENCY: Moody’s Investors Service
In a credit ratings industry where the field is dominated by the “Big Three” agencies – Moody’s Investors Service, Standard &...