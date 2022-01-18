House Award winners: FinanceAsia's 2021 Achievement Awards

Our annual flagship Achievement Awards recognise excellence in issuers and investors who together have made an impactful contribution to the development of Asia Pacific’s financial markets

Showcasing true talent across the region, our awards process this year coincides with the celebration of our 25th year of publication

Our jury had a challenging task at hand when selecting the winners, inundated by very compelling submissions

Read on for details of the winners we selected across the House Awards - Asia and Australia & New Zealand categories HOUSE AWARDS - ASIA

BEST CREDIT RATINGS AGENCY: Moody’s Investors Service

In a credit ratings industry where the field is dominated by the “Big Three” agencies – Moody’s Investors Service, Standard &...