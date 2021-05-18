Hong Kong targets green bonds to drive sustainability

A record number of green bonds were launched from local issuers in Hong Kong in 2020, with 15 internationally aligned green bonds and one green loan totaling $2.1 billion, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative at its recent Hong Kong Green Bond Market Briefing.

Low-carbon buildings dominated use of proceeds, at 36%, followed by low-carbon transport, at 26%.

While overall volume of green bonds fell 18% from 2019, the growing diversity in issuance is spurring Hong Kong’s authorities to boost efforts to make green bonds a more central part of achieving sustainability goals.

This includes the launch of the new Green and Sustainable Finance...