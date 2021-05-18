Hong Kong targets green bonds to drive sustainability

Hong Kong saw record issuance of green bonds last year, and the government is planning to use these instruments to bolster its sustainable finance objectives in 2021.
May 18, 2021

A record number of green bonds were launched from local issuers in Hong Kong in 2020, with 15 internationally aligned green bonds and one green loan totaling $2.1 billion, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative at its recent Hong Kong Green Bond Market Briefing.

Low-carbon buildings dominated use of proceeds, at 36%, followed by low-carbon transport, at 26%.

While overall volume of green bonds fell 18% from 2019, the growing diversity in issuance is spurring Hong Kong’s authorities to boost efforts to make green bonds a more central part of achieving sustainability goals.

This includes the launch of the new Green and Sustainable Finance...

