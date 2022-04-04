Hamilton Lane partners ADDX to offer tokenised investment opportunity

Nasdaq-listed private markets investment firm, Hamilton Lane, has teamed up with Singapore-headquartered digital securities platform, ADDX, to tokenise a portion of its Global Private Assets GPA Fund.

The development offers a broad base of investors exposure to the open-ended strategy, and reduces the size of minimum fund commitment from $125,000 through traditional distribution channels, to just $10,000.

The public release pointed to the move as enabling the fund’s “major foray” into Asia.

Borne of discussions that began late last year, the partnership marks the first time that Hamilton Lane has digitally tokenised a portion of its fundraising process.

While the...