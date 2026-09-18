Grab to expand Asean lending with Atome Financial buy

Superapp giant Grab Holdings has made its largest deal to date through the acquisition of a 60% stake in Singapore-headquartered digital lending platform Atome Financial for $1.49 billion in cash.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Superapp giant Grab Holdings has made its largest deal to date through the acquisition of a 60% stake in Singapore-headquartered digital lending platform Atome Financial for $1.49 billion in cash.
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