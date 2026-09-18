Grab to expand Asean lending with Atome Financial buy

The Singaporean tech firm's $1.49bn deal will boost its financial services arm across five markets.
September 18, 2026

Superapp giant Grab Holdings has made its largest deal to date through the acquisition of a 60% stake in Singapore-headquartered digital lending platform Atome Financial for $1.49 billion in cash.

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