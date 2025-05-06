Fosun International refinances $870m loan

A new loan for the Chinese conglomerate included a greenshoe option and involved Chinese and international banks.
May 06, 2025

Chinese conglomerate Fosun International, which owns a host of global businesses, has completed the refinancing of a $870 million syndicated loan due on March 28, 2025.

