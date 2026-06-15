FA AWARDS SPOTLIGHT 2026: PT Mekar Investama Teknologi

As financial inclusion evolves in Indonesia beyond simple access to credit, Mekar Investama Teknologi (Mekar) is positioning itself at the forefront of a new model for fintech-driven development.

Differentiating the firm during the awards period was its ability to expand digital lending, plus its success in transforming fintech into a scalable, real-sector ecosystem capable of delivering measurable environmental, social and economic outcomes simultaneously.

At the centre of this strategy is Mekar’s Multi Micro Agriculture Financing (MMAF) initiative. It launched in 2025 to address longstanding structural challenges in Indonesia’s agricultural sector – including fragmented supply chains, limited financing access and inefficient farming practices.

MMAF marked a significant evolution for the company. Rather than functioning solely as a digital financing intermediary, Mekar created a production-linked ecosystem integrating financing, cultivation, industrial offtake and renewable energy generation into a single platform.

This model has allowed Mekar to channel capital directly into productive agricultural activity while embedding sustainability and circular economy principles into financing structures.

A key innovation lies in how Mekar combines fintech infrastructure with IoT- and AI-enabled precision agriculture tools. Through AI-powered monitoring dashboards, smart irrigation systems, satellite monitoring and data-linked financing structures, the company transformed traditionally high-risk agricultural lending into a monitored, data-driven ecosystem with real-time visibility into production outcomes.

The operational results were substantial. Across funded farming operations, Mekar achieved up to a 30% reduction in fertilizer costs, a 27% to 46% reduction in water usage and a 35% to 65% reduction in chemical inputs. These efficiency gains not only improved farmer economics but also reduced environmental impact and resource intensity across agricultural production.

Meanwhile, the company rapidly scaled the initiative through operational agricultural hubs in Padang, West Sumatra, and in Jember, East Java. By the end of 2025, 70 hectares had already been planted in Padang, while 250 hectares were planted in Jember, linking financing directly to cultivated land and secured industrial demand.

What further distinguished Mekar was its ability to operationalise a circular value chain within the financing ecosystem.

Agricultural by-products such as corn cobs, stalks and leaves – previously discarded or burned – are now processed into biomass energy supplied to PLN and manufacturing partners. This both reduced environmental waste and created additional revenue streams for farmers and embedded renewable energy generation into the broader ecosystem.

The social impact was equally notable. As of 2025, Mekar had disbursed more than $163 million in financing while maintaining a 98% repayment rate. Importantly, around 80% of borrowers were women, highlighting the company’s strong contribution to financial inclusion and livelihood development across underserved communities.

From a governance perspective, Mekar’s digital infrastructure and ecosystem-based approach also helped maintain a low non-performing loan ratio of just 1% to 2%, supported by data-driven risk management and structured financing flows.

Ultimately, by integrating financial technology with agriculture, sustainability and renewable energy ecosystems, the company has created a replicable model for inclusive green growth – positioning itself not simply as a fintech platform, but as a catalyst for scalable and sustainable development in Indonesia.

"This recognition reflects MEKAR’s evolution beyond financing” said Pandu Aditya Kristy, Chief Executive Officer of PT Mekar Investama Teknologi. “Through agriculture, renewable energy, and community empowerment, we remain committed to creating meaningful impact and long-term value for Indonesia’s real economy."

Contact

PT Mekar Investama Teknologi

W: www.mekar.id