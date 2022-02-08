Exclusive interview with Bukalapak president: Teddy Oetomo

Teddy Oetomo speaks to FinanceAsia about executing Indonesia’s biggest IPO to date, how Bukalapak is working to advance financial inclusion, the outlook for 2022 and the company’s philosophy of cultivating value through collaboration.
February 08, 2022

A version of this feature was published in FinanceAsia's December 2021 magazine

FA: Bukalapak’s recent $1 5 billion IPO on the Indonesian stock exchange (IDX) marked the country’s biggest equity listing in history Can you tell us about your decision to list locally Why did you pivot from your original proposal to pursue a US listing through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC)

TO: The identity of Bukalapak as a truly Indonesian tech company definitely influenced our decision to list locally More than 50% of our business comes through our Mitra Bukalapak strategy of local mom-and-pop kiosks We operate almost holistically in Indonesia, and over 70% of our activity is conducted outside of...

