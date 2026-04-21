EQT raises $15.6bn Apac fund

EQT’s BPEA Private Equity Fund IX (BPEA IX) has reached its hard cap with $15.6 billion in total commitments, including $14.9 billion in fee generating assets under management.
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EQT’s BPEA Private Equity Fund IX (BPEA IX) has reached its hard cap with $15.6 billion in total commitments, including $14.9 billion in fee generating assets under management.
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