EQT raises $15.6bn Apac fund

BPEA IX will focus on control investments in leading companies across technology, healthcare, industrial technology, services, and technology services; several deals have already closed in Japan and South Korea.
April 21, 2026

EQT’s BPEA Private Equity Fund IX (BPEA IX) has reached its hard cap with $15.6 billion in total commitments, including $14.9 billion in fee generating assets under management.

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