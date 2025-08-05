EQT launches $2.7bn take private bid for Fujitec as Japan M&A continues apace

Fujitec is a leading Japanese manufacturer of elevators and escalators and EQT wants to help its international expansion by working alongside existing management.
August 05, 2025

EQT’s BPEA Private Equity Fund IX said that intends to make a $2.7 billion tender offer to privatise Fujitec, a leading Japanese manufacturer of elevators and escalators.

This marks the largest sponsor-led take-private deal in Japan year-to-date and EQT’s largest buyout in Japan since establishing its Tokyo office in 2006. If successful it will also continue a number of recent large deals in Japan including EQT's recnet $1.1 billion exit of Japan's Pioneer Corporation to Taiwan's CarUX as M&A activity rebounds in the region. 

