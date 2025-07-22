Apac M&A deals enjoy H1 boost as confidence returns

Despite some valuation gaps, fundamentals in key sectors such as technology and energy, in addition to country reforms, are attracting capital as optimism picks up.
July 22, 2025

Asia Pacific (Apac) M&A deals reached a record volume of $572 billion in the first six months of 2025, doubling year-on-year from H1 2024, according to research by Mergermarket.

