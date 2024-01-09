DLA Piper appoints sole country managing partner in Japan

Global law firm DLA Piper has appointed former co-country managing partner, Masahiko Ishida, to the new role of sole country managing partner (CMP).

This appointment comes alongside co-country managing partner Lance Miller’s retirement after 18 years with the firm, the media note pointed out.

In a written response to FinanceAsia, Ishida (pictured) listed out some of his priorities in his new remit as: strengthening relationships with multinational companies in Japan; enhancing organic promotions to partner and counsel roles; deepening bench strength by adding lateral talents; encouraging close inter-office relationships; and strengthening cross-border capabilities, particularly multi-jurisdictional, transactional capabilities.

Ishida joined DLA Piper in September 2011, with prior experiences with Roberts Mitani Advisors and Mori Hamada & Matsumoto, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has also worked as an investment banker in the US prior to joining DLA Piper, the press release disclosed.

His experience with DLA Piper encompasses mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) deals among other capital market advisory. He ascended to the role of co-country managing partner in May 2022, heading the firm’s corporate practice in Japan in the meantime.

For Japanese corporate clients, key themes in the new year are set to include: continued investments and M&As outside of Japan; adapting to trade controls and regulations; and enhanced communication with offshore investors and shareholders, he told FA.

Satpal Gobindpuri, regional managing partner of DLA Piper in Asia, commented in the press release: “I 'm delighted to announce Masahiko as sole CMP in Japan. As a world class city, Tokyo plays a critical role in our long-term strategy and vision for DLA Piper in Asia.”

Ishida is dual qualified to practice in both Japan and the US, with degrees from the University of Tokyo and Columbia University.

“This valuable industry experience allows him to provide clients with practical legal advice based on commercial knowledge and deep insight of the Japanese and offshore markets,” the release said.