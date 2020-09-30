Deutsche’s Khan sees move to ESG as 'permanent adjustment'

Kamran Khan appeared in Asia at exactly the right time. He was appointed in mid-May to Deutsche Bank’s newly created role of head of environmental, social and corporate governance ESG for the Asia-Pacific, making the German lender the first in the region to have a dedicated ESG representative.

Thanks in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, ESG financing has become the one asset class that everyone wants to talk about. What has also concentrated minds is that ESG funds have performed well.

Tracy Wong Harris, deputy secretary-general of The Hong Kong Green Finance Association, said in a recent report that ESG investments have outperformed traditional counterparts during Covid-19...