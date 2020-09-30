Sustainable Investing

Deutsche’s Khan sees move to ESG as 'permanent adjustment'

German lender’s head of ESG for Asia-Pacific argues that simply asking market players to do no harm isn’t enough and that they must be incentivized for doing more good.
September 30, 2020

Kamran Khan appeared in Asia at exactly the right time. He was appointed in mid-May to Deutsche Bank’s newly created role of head of environmental, social and corporate governance ESG for the Asia-Pacific, making the German lender the first in the region to have a dedicated ESG representative.

Thanks in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, ESG financing has become the one asset class that everyone wants to talk about. What has also concentrated minds is that ESG funds have performed well.

Tracy Wong Harris, deputy secretary-general of The Hong Kong Green Finance Association, said in a recent report that ESG investments have outperformed traditional counterparts during Covid-19...

