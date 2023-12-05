Deutsche Bank appoints new Taiwan head of securities services

Deutsche Bank (DB) has appointed Amanda Chen as the bank’s new head of securities services for Taiwan, according to a December 4 press release.

Chen (pictured) started in the role this week and will oversee DB securities services’ products and operations in her new remit, reporting to Tony Chao, the bank’s head of securities services for North Asia.

Driving local growth strategy and expanding client relationships are some of Chen’s leading tasks in her new remit, the release noted. Deepening engagements with regulators is another focus area for Chen, FinanceAsia has learned.

Chen will “proactively represent Deutsche Bank on industry committees” to help reinforce the institution’s position in the market, Chao said.

Prior to joining, Chen held a role as chief operating officer at asset management firm Eastspring Investments for 10 months and prior to that she was head of operations for almost six years at JP Morgan, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her other experiences include operations roles at Schroders Asset Management, UBS Securities, BNP Securities and Macquarie Securities.

“Amanda’s broad experience on both the buy side and sell side gives her keen insight into potential improvements or pain points for our clients and other industry stakeholders,” Chao commented.

“Her deep knowledge of Taiwanese capital markets, products and investment behaviour, will add value to global investors and intermediaries who are looking to participate in the Taiwan market.”

Cynthia Chan, chief country officer for Taiwan at DB, said: “We are focused on differentiating Deutsche Bank in the market with our broad solutions and local expertise, and Amanda will lead this from a securities services perspective.”

DB first established a presence in Taiwan 43 years ago in 1980. In the country, the bank offers corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking and advisory, financing and fixed income and currencies services.

In September, DB started offering crypto custody to its clients, a recent solution made available under securities services.

Data and digitisation will continue to drive the securities services industry in Taiwan over the next year and beyond, Shanghai-based Chao shared.

He said: “We see this as our clients are utilising technology to improve their business models and will require their custodians to help them innovate.”

Local regulatory expertise will continue to be increasingly valued, he added.