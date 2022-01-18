Deal Award winners: FinanceAsia's 2021 Achievement Awards

Our annual flagship Achievement Awards recognise excellence in issuers and investors who together have made an impactful contribution to the development of Asia Pacific’s financial markets

Showcasing true talent across the region, our awards process this year coincides with the celebration of our 25th year of publication

While Asia’s capital markets may look very different today compared with when we launched our coverage back in 1996, the region continues to offer diverse opportunities and challenges to participants within the financial industry

Covering three key categories – Deal Awards, Regional Deal Awards and House Awards – our Achievement Awards highlight the accomplishments of those across Asia and Australia & New Zealand, that have shown dedication to...