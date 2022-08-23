Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore MAS released guidelines at the start of 2022 explicitly restricting cryptocurrency platforms from promoting their services to the general public in Singapore, which means that they can only advertise on their websites and social media accounts.

These crypto platforms cannot advertise or market their services in public areas, such as through advertisements on public transport, public transport venues and public websites, or the engagement of third parties such as social-media influencers.

The new regulations are a significant blow to crypto platforms as it is a tumultuous...