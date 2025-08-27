Crédit Agricole CIB names Apac head of corporate and leveraged finance

Quentin Galmiche will start the role in Hong Kong on September 1; he first joined the French bank in 2009.
August 27, 2025

French bank Crédit Agricole CIB has appointed Quentin Galmiche as head of corporate and leveraged finance for Asia Pacific (Apac), effective September 1.

