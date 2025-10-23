Crédit Agricole CIB hires Apac head of ECA and EFS

Singapore-based Ivee Tan takes on the export credit agency and multilateral financing solutions role; she most recently worked at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation as renewables and sustainable energy director.
October 23, 2025

Crédit Agricole CIB has appointed Ivee Tan as head of export credit agency (ECA) & multilateral financing solutions (EFS) for Asia Pacific (Apac).

