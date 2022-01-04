Crédit Agricole CIB granted banking licence in Australia

French-headquartered corporate and investment bank Crédit Agricole CIB announced it has been granted a licence by Australia’s regulator to operate locally as a licenced bank, effective January 4, 2022

The new licence will allow it to expand its offerings to include corporate lending, capital markets, investments, funding and risk management, the announcement said Crédit Agricole CIB Australia will also aim to develop onshore capabilities in the telecoms, health and renewables sectors

“The bank has been investing in Australia as part of our APAC growth strategy announced in 2019 The establishment of our new set-up reflects that the strategy is bearing fruit and that we are at a stronger position to fully support our clients,” Michel...