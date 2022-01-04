Crédit Agricole CIB granted banking licence in Australia

The decision will allow it to boost its service offering to financial institutions and large corporates in Australia.
January 04, 2022

French-headquartered corporate and investment bank Crédit Agricole CIB announced it has been granted a licence by Australia’s regulator to operate locally as a licenced bank, effective January 4, 2022

The new licence will allow it to expand its offerings to include corporate lending, capital markets, investments, funding and risk management, the announcement said Crédit Agricole CIB Australia will also aim to develop onshore capabilities in the telecoms, health and renewables sectors

“The bank has been investing in Australia as part of our APAC growth strategy announced in 2019 The establishment of our new set-up reflects that the strategy is bearing fruit and that we are at a stronger position to fully support our clients,” Michel...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222