Crédit Agricole CIB appoints senior country officer for India

Crédit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment banking arm of Crédit Agricole Group, has announced the promotion of Franck Passillier to senior country officer for India, effective March 25

Passillier was most recently chief representative for Crédit Agricole CIB Indonesia, based in Jakarta, a role he had filled since 2017 He has since relocated to Mumbai for the new position, a spokesperson confirmed with FinanceAsia, and he reports to Michel Roy, senior regional officer for Asia Pacific

Passillier replaces Aymeric De Reynies, who has relocated to France, the spokesperson said, and his replacement in Jakarta “will be announced in due course ”

The bank sees ongoing opportunities to service multinationals, major domestic corporates, and financial institutions...