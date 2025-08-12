Citi hires head of prime finance for Japan, Asia North, Australia and Asia South

Jig Patel has previously helped build out Goldman Sachs' Asia prime business; the bank is looking to increase its prime headcount in the region by up to 10%.
August 12, 2025

Jig Patel is joining Citi as head of prime finance for Japan, Asia North, Australia (JANA) and Asia South, based in Hong Kong.

