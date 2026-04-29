Citi hires from JP Morgan for Asia infrastructure role

Global US banking giant Citi has appointed Bhavin Shukla as managing director, head of infrastructure investment banking, Japan Asia North and Australia (JANA) & Asia South.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Global US banking giant Citi has appointed Bhavin Shukla as managing director, head of infrastructure investment banking, Japan Asia North and Australia (JANA) & Asia South.
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