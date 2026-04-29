Citi hires from JP Morgan for Asia infrastructure role

Bhavin Shukla will become managing director, head of infrastructure investment banking, Japan Asia North and Australia & Asia South, at the US bank.
April 29, 2026

Global US banking giant Citi has appointed Bhavin Shukla as managing director, head of infrastructure investment banking, Japan Asia North and Australia (JANA) & Asia South.

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