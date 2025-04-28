Citi hires Christopher Chan in Singapore from Goldman Sachs

Chan will join from Goldman Sachs as head of markets solutions for financial institutions for Asia South and Asia North in July.
April 28, 2025

Christopher Chan is set to join Citi Markets as head of markets solutions for financial institutions for Asia South and Asia North, in July.

