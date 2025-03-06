Citi appoints Rob Chan as head of Asia ECM Syndicate

Hong Kong-based Chan has been with the US bank since 2003 and is currently responsible for Apac equity-linked origination.
March 06, 2025

Global US banking giant Citi has announced that Rob Chan will take up the role of head of ECM Syndicate for Asia, effective immediately. 

