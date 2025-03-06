Citi appoints Rob Chan as head of Asia ECM Syndicate

Global US banking giant Citi has announced that Rob Chan will take up the role of head of ECM Syndicate for Asia, effective immediately.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Global US banking giant Citi has announced that Rob Chan will take up the role of head of ECM Syndicate for Asia, effective immediately.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.