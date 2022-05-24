Citi appoints new head of Securities Services for Australasia

Mark England will succeed Martin Carpenter as the new head of Citi’s Securities Services business in Australia and New Zealand, the bank announced yesterday May 23 in a note distributed to media.

England told FinanceAsia that he plans to relocate from Hong Kong to Sydney in September and will commence his new role following regulatory approvals, which are expected to be obtained from the third quarter.

Carpenter is set to retire from his 16-year career with the bank, having grown the multi-product franchise from 30 to 340 staff members. The note pointed to his efforts spearheading Citi Australia’s client transfer agreement with RBC, which completed...