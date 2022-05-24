Citi appoints new head of Securities Services for Australasia

Mark England succeeds Martin Carpenter following his retirement. He will continue his responsibilities as co-head of Sales for Citi Securities Services, APAC.
May 24, 2022

Mark England will succeed Martin Carpenter as the new head of Citi’s Securities Services business in Australia and New Zealand, the bank announced yesterday May 23 in a note distributed to media.

England told FinanceAsia that he plans to relocate from Hong Kong to Sydney in September and will commence his new role following regulatory approvals, which are expected to be obtained from the third quarter.

Carpenter is set to retire from his 16-year career with the bank, having grown the multi-product franchise from 30 to 340 staff members. The note pointed to his efforts spearheading Citi Australia’s client transfer agreement with RBC, which completed...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222