Citi appoints new head of investment banking in India

Citi India continues its renewed focus on Indian institutional business, with a new Mumbai appointment.
July 27, 2021

Citi announced at the end of last week that Rahul Saraf has been appointed as head of investment banking, India.

Effective from 21 July, the new role sees Saraf report to Ravi Kapoor, head of banking, capital markets and advisory, Citi South Asia.

In his new role, Saraf will support the growth of Citi India’s renewed focus on the institutional business from the bank’s investment banking base in Mumbai.

A spokesperson for Citi told FinanceAsia that this focus is being driven by a strong pipeline of opportunity and activity, as can be seen by established names as well as new tech kids’ on...

