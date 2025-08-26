Citi appoints Galvin Phua in new Asia North, Asia South markets role

Singapore-based Phua has become head of markets solutions under cluster sales, Asia North and Asia South, for clients of Citi Commercial Bank.
August 26, 2025

In a new role at Citi, Galvin Phua has been appointed head of markets solutions under cluster sales, Asia North and Asia South, for Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) clients. 

