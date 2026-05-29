China issues Rmb6bn green sovereign bond in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's finance secretary Paul Chan said the deal will "attract more cross-boundary Rmb financing and trading activities to Hong Kong".
May 29, 2026

In a sign of growing cross-border cooperation, on May 28, China's Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the central government, issued Rmb6 billion ($880 million) in green sovereign bonds in Hong Kong.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].