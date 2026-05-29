China issues Rmb6bn green sovereign bond in Hong Kong

In a sign of growing cross-border cooperation, on May 28, China's Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the central government, issued Rmb6 billion ($880 million) in green sovereign bonds in Hong Kong.
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In a sign of growing cross-border cooperation, on May 28, China's Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the central government, issued Rmb6 billion ($880 million) in green sovereign bonds in Hong Kong.
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