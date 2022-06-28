CGS-CIMB Securities launches Shariah-compliant trading solutions

Last week the firm launched two new app-based products, iCash and iTradeSyariah, which offer Singapore and Indonesia-based investors access to Shariah-compliant stocks.
June 28, 2022

Last Thursday, Asia-headquartered brokerage firm, CGS-CIMB Securities announced the launch of two new Islamic finance trading capabilities.

The new solutions, iCash and iTradeSyariah, are available for investors in Singapore and Indonesia respectively, and offer users access to Shariah-compliant stocks.

Underpinned by the three key Shariah principles of morality, transparency and fairness, the release shared with media pointed to research by Indonesian public university, Gadjah Mada, which reveals that the global shariah-compliant funds market has grown by more than 300% to $200 billion in assets under management AUM in less than a decade. Additionally, the announcement cited research by Fitch Ratings into how Islamic finance now accounts...

